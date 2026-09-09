/Republicans Bet on Donald Trump's Star Power in the Upcoming Midterm Elections

US Midterm Elections 2026: Republicans are betting heavily on Donald Trump’s political influence and star power as they fight to maintain control of Congress. Trump has been placed at the center of the GOP’s midterm strategy, with the president campaigning for Republican candidates and taking a prominent role at the party’s first-ever midterm convention in Dallas. The strategy is designed to energize Trump’s loyal base and drive turnout in key races. But the strategy also carries risks. Trump’s approval ratings remain under pressure, while inflation, the economy and the Iran war are major concerns for voters. Some Republican candidates in competitive races have quietly reduced the prominence of Trump in their campaign messaging as they try to appeal to a broader electorate. With control of the House and Senate at stake, the 2026 midterms could become a major test of Trump’s continuing influence over the Republican Party. Watch the full report for the latest US midterm election developments, Trump’s role in the GOP campaign and the battle for control of Congress.