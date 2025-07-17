Reports Suggest Biden's Aide Gave Go Ahead For Autopen-Clemency Signing

The Trump-appointed White House Counsel, in coordination with the Justice Department, has launched a sweeping review of documents—potentially as many as 1 million—unsigned or signed on President Biden’s behalf using an autopen, a machine that mechanically replicates signatures. Investigators aim to determine whether Biden personally authorized the use for major decisions like pardons, raising questions over executive authority and mental fitness. The probe includes over 27,000 records already received from the National Archives, with broader scrutiny of large-scale categorical pardons and documentation procedures