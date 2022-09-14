Reports: No plans for Modi-Shehbaz meeting on sidelines of SCO summit

Sep 14, 2022
Indian Prime Mini­ster Narendra Modi has no plans to meet his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organi­sation (SCO) being held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on September 15 and 16.
