/Reports: Israel says no IDF pullout until Gaza is demilitarised

Published: Jul 31, 2026, 16:12 IST | Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 16:12 IST
Recent reports indicate that Israel has firmly stated there will be no complete IDF withdrawal from the Gaza Strip until the enclave is fully demilitarized.
According to officials, the military presence will remain active to ensure that all militant infrastructure is dismantled and that regional security guarantees are met, despite ongoing international diplomatic efforts and discussions regarding transitional governing frameworks.