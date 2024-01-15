Reports: Israel is not slowing down operations in Gaza
Is United States President Joe Biden running out of patience with Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu as the Israel-Hamas War completes 100 days? According to reports while Biden has publicly supported Netanyahu he and Senior officials are reportedly losing patience with Israel's prime minister and his rejection of most of the administration's recent requests related to the war in Gaza. To know more watch this interview with an Associate fellow of The Henry Jackson Society, Dr Helena Ivanov.