Report: Tata in talks to buy 51% stake in snack maker Haldiram's

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
India's Tata group's consumer unit is in talks to buy at least 51% of popular snack food maker Haldiram's. But a media report suggests it is not comfortable with the $10 billion valuation sought by the snack food maker.

