Renault Rafale: Brand's new hybrid coupé SUV inspired by aeronautics | WION Pitstop

Renault unveiled its all-new Rafale hybrid SUV at the 2023 Paris Air Show. With a design inspired by fighter jets, Rafale represents Renault's long association with the aviation industry. Styled as a coupé-SUV, Rafale is based on the brand’s Common Module Family platform. It gets a 194-horsepower clutch-less full-hybrid powertrain that derives power from a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder petrol engine, and two electric motors. Here’s a closer look at the Renault Rafale.