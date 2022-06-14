Relief for Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and his son in sugar scam case

A sigh of relief for Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son as a Pakistani court granted pre-arrest Bail to this father-son duo observing that there was lack of evidence against the two in the 78-million-dollar sugar scam case.
