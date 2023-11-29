Regulators chase rule-breaking founders
We look at the most recent news on how regulators are coming for rule-breaking founders and bringing down the crypto kings. The world of cryptos can be exhilarating, especially for the few who have taken the world by storm. But now, a Bloomberg report shows, governments are becoming more empowered to crack down on improper behaviour by digital-asset influencers. That is reflected by the growing number of crypto founders facing civil and criminal fines globally.