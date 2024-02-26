Red Sea Crisis: Vital Suez Canal shortcut stands disrupted amid attacks

United States and the United Kingdom struck 18 Houthi targets inside Yemen in an answer to the recent attacks by the militia group on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aiden. According to US officials an American and British fighter jets hit sites in eight locations targeting missiles, launchers, Rockets, drones and air defense systems. This is the fourth time that the United States and British militaries have conducted a combined operation against the Houthis since January 12th. Watch to know more!