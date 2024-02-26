Red Sea Attacks: US & British military conduct combined operation against Yemen's Houthis
U.S. and British forces carried out a new round of strikes in Yemen, targeting a Houthi underground storage site as well as missile and surveillance capabilities used by the Iran-aligned group against Red Sea shipping, the Pentagon said. Yemen backed Houthis have been targeting ships to stand against Israel's oppression on Gaza but this has provoked the United States to carry out daily strikes. Watch to know more!