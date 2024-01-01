LIVE TV

Red Sea Crisis: U.S. sinks 3 ships, kills 10 after Houthi Red Sea attack

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 09:25 AM IST
Red Sea crisis: At least 10 Houthi rebels killed in Red Sea. The US Navy has destroyed Houthi "small boats" whose crew attempted to board a container ship in the Red Sea.

