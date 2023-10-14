Record high inflation in Argentina

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Inflation in Argentina has jumped to its highest level in three decades, just a week before the country elects its new president. Compared to a year ago, inflation has accelerated to 138.3%. That's the highest level since the early 1990s when Argentina was exiting hyperinflation.

