Published: Jun 07, 2025, 11:36 IST | Updated: Jun 07, 2025, 11:36 IST
Videos Jun 07, 2025, 11:36 IST
RBI's bold move: What next after jumbo rate cut?
The Reserve Bank of India's larger-than-expected 50 basis points rate cut and liquidity boost through 100 basis points cut in cash reserve ratio weighs on the Rupee's outlook.
The RBI's rate actions hint at growing conviction within the monetary policy committee that lower inflation is likely to persist and that gdp growth remains on a weaker trajectory.