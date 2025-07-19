LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 19, 2025, 21:59 IST | Updated: Jul 19, 2025, 21:59 IST
Rattlesnaq: AI combat assistant for typhoon pilots
Jul 19, 2025

Rattlesnaq: AI combat assistant for typhoon pilots

BAE System and Swedish tech firm AVIONIQ are testing RATTLESNAQ, an AI-Powered decision support system for the Eurofighter Typhoon. Designed to help fighter pilots detect missile threats and choose safe escape paths in real time, the system uses verifiable ai, meaning every recommendation can be backed by simulation. A potential game-changer in modern air combat.

