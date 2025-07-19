Published: Jul 19, 2025, 21:59 IST | Updated: Jul 19, 2025, 21:59 IST
Videos
Rattlesnaq: AI combat assistant for typhoon pilots
BAE System and Swedish tech firm AVIONIQ are testing RATTLESNAQ, an AI-Powered decision support system for the Eurofighter Typhoon. Designed to help fighter pilots detect missile threats and choose safe escape paths in real time, the system uses verifiable ai, meaning every recommendation can be backed by simulation. A potential game-changer in modern air combat.