Rapid support forces 'ready for ceasefire'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
The leader of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, declared on Thursday that his group is ready for a ceasefire and to hold in-depth political negotiations to put an end to their civil war with the army.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos