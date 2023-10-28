Ram temple: Pilgrimage centre for every Indian

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
The long-awaited Ram Temple in Ayodhya is almost ready to open its doors in January. Massive preparations and construction are in full swing. WION's Nikita Singh visited the site to bring you an exclusive sneak peek of what to expect.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos