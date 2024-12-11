A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Monday evening when a five-year-old boy named Aryan fell into a borewell while playing. The child is trapped at a depth of approximately 150 feet. Authorities quickly initiated a rescue operation, employing advanced equipment and taking every precaution to ensure Aryan's safety. As per officials, Aryan's condition remains stable, and efforts are ongoing to bring him to safety successfully. Watch to know more!