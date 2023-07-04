Rainforests the size of Switzerland were destroyed in 2022, says report

Rainforests are one of the most effective tools in mitigating global heating and halting biodiversity loss. But as per reports, in 2022, an area the size of Switzerland was cleared from Earth’s most pristine rainforests. This comes despite world leaders' promise to halt the destruction of forests and reverse deforestation by 2030. As per reports, the equivalents of 11 football pitches of primary rainforest were destroyed every minute last year. Tropical areas lost 4.1 million hectares of primary rainforest in 2022, an increase of around 10% from 2021.