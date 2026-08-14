/Rahul Gandhi Gets Notice of Breach of Privilege & Contempt | BREAKING

Breaking news from Parliament: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has been issued a notice concerning an alleged breach of privilege and contempt of the House. The notice follows complaints submitted by BJP leaders over remarks Rahul Gandhi allegedly made against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The BJP has alleged that Gandhi used unparliamentary and derogatory expressions and made serious claims without providing evidence. The controversy comes amid heated exchanges between the government and opposition over police action during protests in New Delhi. The latest notice adds another layer to the ongoing political confrontation between the BJP and Congress.