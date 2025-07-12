LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Radhika murder case: Gurugram police gets 14-day judicial custody of the accused father
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 12, 2025, 15:15 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 15:15 IST
Radhika murder case: Gurugram police gets 14-day judicial custody of the accused father
Videos Jul 12, 2025, 15:15 IST

Radhika murder case: Gurugram police gets 14-day judicial custody of the accused father

A 25-year-old state-level tennis player, Radhika Yadav, was shot dead in her Gurugram home allegedly by her father.

Trending Topics

trending videos