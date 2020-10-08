Pyongyang citizens treated to first 'Fun Stage' performance ahead of party anniversary

Oct 08, 2020, 07.45 PM(IST)
North Korea staged the first "Fun Stage" performance, titled "My home full of laughs", on Wednesday (October 7) in Pyongyang to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), the North's official news agency KCNA said.