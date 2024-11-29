President Vladimir Putin has stated that the Russian military possesses longer-range and more powerful missiles compared to the Western counterparts provided to Ukraine. Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov issued a similar warning, emphasizing that Russia's patience has limits and will not last indefinitely. The combined messages from Putin and Lavrov are clear: do not test Russia's patience. With this warning, it is evident that Russia is not in the mood to hold back. Will the West heed Putin's warning, or will they provoke Russia into a major escalation, perhaps even by firing an ICBM?