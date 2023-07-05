Putin's 'Bear' bomber, world’s fastest Turboprop missile carrier | Key part of Russian nuclear triad

Russian Defence Ministry released a video showing long-range strategic bombers taking off and flying over the Bering sea. Two tu-95ms aircraft performed a 13-hour flight over the neutral waters near the western coast of Alaska. As per the Russian Defence Ministry, Su-30sm and Su-35sm fighter jets escorted the tu-95 bombers. The Tu-95 entered service with the Russian military in the 1950s and has since been extensively modernised.