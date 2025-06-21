LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Putin Pushes for Stronger Long-Term Economic Ties with India and Key Allies | WION
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 21, 2025, 11:56 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 11:56 IST
Putin Pushes for Stronger Long-Term Economic Ties with India and Key Allies | WION
Videos Jun 21, 2025, 11:56 IST

Putin Pushes for Stronger Long-Term Economic Ties with India and Key Allies | WION

President Vladimir Putin emphasized deepening economic cooperation with India and other strategic partners, highlighting long-term trade, energy, and investment goals amid shifting global alliances.

Trending Topics

trending videos