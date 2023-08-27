Putin orders Wagner fighters to sign oath of allegiance to Russia

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
Days after Yevgeny Prigozhin, the commander of the Wagner mercenary group, and some of his lieutenants were rumored to have perished in an aircraft crash, President Vladimir Putin ordered the group's warriors to swear loyalty to the Russian state.

