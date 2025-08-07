Published: Aug 07, 2025, 22:44 IST | Updated: Aug 07, 2025, 22:44 IST
Videos Aug 07, 2025, 22:44 IST
Putin inches closer to Ukraine's Pokrovsk as Trump threatens ceasefire deadline
Russia’s troops are closing in on Pokrovsk, Ukraine’s vital logistics hub. But as the city endures relentless drone strikes and artillery fire, Donald Trump is pushing for an urgent ceasefire deal warning Putin of fresh sanctions and pushing for a summit. Will diplomacy stop the bloodshed, or is Pokrovsk about to fall?