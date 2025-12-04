/Putin in India: Five-Level Security Net Ready to Protect Russian President

Published: Dec 04, 2025, 14:35 IST | Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 14:35 IST
A five-level security circle has been put in place to protect Russian President Vladimir Putin during his state visit to India, with stringent measures including anti-drone guns, SWAT teams, and coordinated efforts between Indian and Russian security agencies. The security net covers all routes and venues, ensuring that Putin's movements are safeguarded from potential threats, as Delhi remains on high alert throughout his stay.