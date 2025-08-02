Putin: Bring your nuclear subs, I will deploy Oreshnik

In a conversation with WION's Eric Njoka, Mr. Ben Aris, founder and editor-in-chief of bne IntelliNews says a nuclear war is now more imminent than ever after US President Donald Trump ordered nuclear submarines to reposition amid war of words with russia. President Putin reacted by threatening Europe with hypersonic missile 'Oreshnik' deployment in Belarus