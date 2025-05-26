LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 26, 2025, 13:32 IST | Updated: May 26, 2025, 13:32 IST
Puerto Varas: massive tornado churns in South Chile, 8 injured in Los Lagos region
Puerto Varas: massive tornado churns in South Chile, 8 injured in Los Lagos region

A powerful tornado hits Puerto Varas in southern Chile, injuring at least 8 people in the Los Lagos region.

