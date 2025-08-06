PTI protests in Pakistan demanding Imran Khan's release, police fire tear gas to disperse protesters

Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has launched nationwide protests to mark the second anniversary of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s arrest. Thousands of PTI supporters took to the streets, with reports of over 300 activists arrested in overnight raids in Lahore alone. In a message on PTI’s official X account, Imran Khan urged peaceful demonstrations “until true democracy is restored.” Khan, who was ousted in 2022 and arrested in 2023, maintains that the charges against him are politically motivated. Here's the full story on the protests, arrests, and PTI's renewed political push.