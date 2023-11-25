videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Protests spark in Netherlands after Wilders' election victory
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 25, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
The Dutch general elections have been swept by Geert Wilders in a surprise victory. Following the win has unleashed protests in Amsterdam after the anti-Islam populist leaders win.
trending now
Report: EV maker ready to invest up to $2 bn to set up a factory
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: One hurdle after another in rescue operations
South Korean market sensitive to news emerging from K-pop world
Musk's endorsement of antisemitic post could prove costly for 'X'
Hostage release: Hamas released 24 hostages while Israel releases 39 prisoners
recommended videos
What's next for Argentina's economy?
Alibaba founder delays plans to reduce his stake in company
Stack Dating: Decoding the latest dating trend in town
Tragedy hit Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour'
Israel-Hamas war | Gaza ceasefire: Fragile peace offers brief relief
recommended videos
What's next for Argentina's economy?
Alibaba founder delays plans to reduce his stake in company
Stack Dating: Decoding the latest dating trend in town
Tragedy hit Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour'