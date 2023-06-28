Protests in Israel over killing of 3 Arabs in separate incidents

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
The incidents are thought to be related to underworld feuds between two powerful rival clans. To tackle this issue, Prime Minister Netanyahu this month called a summit with parliamentarians from Arab-focused parties. The government said they will appoint a policy coordinator to be the point person to help tackle the spike in organised crime. And Netanyahu said he himself will head a steering committee to personally deal with the issue.