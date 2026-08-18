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Protests in India raise a key question: why should job aspirants suffer?

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 22:31 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 22:31 IST
Why should India's youth suffer due to the corruption and inefficiency of a few? It's time to clean up the system and ensure that employability and employment match.

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