Protesters and police clash in Kenya, 500 arrested for holding anti-government protests

The turmoil in Kenya continues as at least 31 people died, 107 were injured, and more than 500 were arrested in anti-government protests across the country. On Monday, several parts of Kenya saw gatherings as people marked the anniversary of the 7th July 1990 pro-democracy march known as Saba Saba. Watch for more details!