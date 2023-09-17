Project Cheetah completes 1 year: Events & activities planned to mark milestone

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 17, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
The Cheetah Conservation Fund is commemorating its one-year Milestone. Last year, the first two of eight Cheetahs bought from Namibia were released in Kuno National Park by India's prime minister Narendra Modi.

