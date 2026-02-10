/Prince William, Saudi Crown Prince Visit At-Turaif in Diriyah

Prince William and the Saudi Crown Prince visited At-Turaif in Diriyah, the historic site renowned for its Najdi heritage architecture. This royal visit highlights efforts to promote cultural preservation and Saudi heritage to the world. In this video, we showcase the visit highlights, architectural beauty of At-Turaif, and the significance of the site in Saudi history. From mud-brick structures to restored palaces, At-Turaif exemplifies traditional Najdi design, making it a key destination for heritage and tourism.