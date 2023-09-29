President Biden meets Pacific Island leaders at the White House

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 08:35 PM IST
The United States struck security agreements this week with Pacific Island nations seen as key links in US plans to counter China’s regional expansion. And, in the Mexican State of Sonora, which borders the US, hundreds of people are reported missing and believed to be victims of violence between rival crime factions.

