Powell Blames Trump's Tariffs For Rate Delay

Federal reserve chair jerome powell finally hits back after repeated attacks by president donald trump on the fed to cut rates. Powell said on tuesday, trump's tariff plan prevented the fed from easing monetary policy. He said if not for trump's economic policies, including tariffs, the fed would have already cut rates by now. Powell’s comments come as the fed is in a wait-and-watch mode despite mounting pressure from the white house to cut rates.