LOGIN
Annu pathak
Written By Annu pathak
Published: May 19, 2025, 12:52 IST | Updated: May 19, 2025, 12:52 IST
Portugal votes in third general elections, PM Luis Montenegro secures majority
Videos May 19, 2025, 12:52 IST

Portugal votes in third general elections, PM Luis Montenegro secures majority

In Portugal's third general election in as many years, Prime Minister Luís Montenegro's center-right Democratic Alliance (AD) secured the most votes.

Trending Topics

trending videos