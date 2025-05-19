Published: May 19, 2025, 24:22 IST | Updated: May 19, 2025, 24:22 IST
Portugal snap elections: Center-right Democratic Alliance faces center-left Socialists
Portugal is holding its third general election in three years. Polls suggest the country is bracing for yet another fragmented parliament. The election has proved to be a tough competition between the centerright democratic alliance led by Luís Montenegro and the center-left socialist party led by Pedro Nuno Santos. Watch in for more details!