Portugal Elections 2024: Will the Far-Right Chega Party play a pivotal role in the polls?
Portugal is holding a snap parliamentary election, voting is currently underway in the country polling stations opened at 8:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m. local time. Results are expected around midnight. More than 10 million citizens are eligible to vote in this election. The choice is between Center left Socialist Party Center right Social Democratic party and a far right Chega party. Watch to know more!