Poonch Terror attack: Spotlight on Pakistan's 'University of Jihad'

Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in Akora Khattak, about 60 kilometres (35 miles) east of Peshawar is dubbed as "university of jihad" by critics. This seminary encourages its adherents to conduct violent Jihad. Analysts say that the terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir have turned the spotlight back on the Darul Uloom Haqqania Madrasa in Pakistan. Critics call it a university of jihad and blame it for helping to spread violence across the region.