The presidential election in Romania, which was supposed to proceed to a second round, has been thrown into chaos due to allegations of external influence. The Constitutional Court has called for a re-verification and recount of the votes. The controversy centers around a video shared on the TikTok app, which is believed to be the source of the alleged interference. Following the news breaking on Thursday night, Bucharest has witnessed a wave of public protests. Watch in for more details!
Political Uncertainty Grips Romania's Future, Far-Right Influence Grows In Romania
