Published: Jun 11, 2025, 21:06 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 21:06 IST
Polish prime minister Donald Tusk wins the confidence vote in parliament
Jun 11, 2025

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has won a crucial confidence vote in parliament. Watch the video to know more on this!

