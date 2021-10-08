Polish envoy to India Adam Burakowski warns of humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Poland's envoy to India Adam Burakowski has warned of a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, and his country willing to "contribute to humanitarian aid." Remember the Polish embassy in Delhi is accredited to Afghanistan and played a key role in coordination of the evacuation in August when Taliban took over the country. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, envoy Burakowski highlighted that how Poland, "We evacuated around 1300 people from Afghanistan, Afghan nationals. These are people who worked with our mission in Afghanistan, our embassy when it was there." The envoy welcomed "decision of the govt of India to be more open for foreign nationals". Indian govt has announced that foreign tourist will be allowed from November 15th for those on chartered flights as covid situation eases. Interestingly, the Polish envoy also talked about polish artist Stefan Norblin who has decorated Indian palaces, including the Umaid Bhawan palace in Jodhpur. Stefan norblin left Poland after the country was attacked during world war 2 and in India worked for Maharajah Umaid Singh of Jodhpur. He designed the art deco murals at the famous Umaid Bhawan palace.