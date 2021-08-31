Polar ice-caps melt six times faster, experts say Calderone will be gone in the blink of an eye

Aug 31, 2021, 06:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Polar ice-caps are melting six times faster than they did two decades ago. Experts say Europe's southernmost Glacier, Calderone will be gone in the blink of an eye.
