LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: May 27, 2025, 10:10 IST | Updated: May 27, 2025, 10:10 IST
Poland: Run-off presidential candidates hold rallies in the capital
Videos May 27, 2025, 10:10 IST

Poland: Run-off presidential candidates hold rallies in the capital

Poland's presidential run-off heats up as candidates hold major rallies in the capital. The nation watches closely ahead of a decisive vote.

Trending Topics

trending videos