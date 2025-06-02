LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Poland Karol Nawrocki wins presidential elections, will he pull back support of Ukraine ?
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 02, 2025, 22:21 IST | Updated: Jun 02, 2025, 22:21 IST
Poland Karol Nawrocki wins presidential elections, will he pull back support of Ukraine ?
Videos Jun 02, 2025, 22:21 IST

Poland Karol Nawrocki wins presidential elections, will he pull back support of Ukraine ?

Poland has elected conservative nationalist Karol Nawrocki as president, a move that may strain relations with Ukraine due to his opposition to its NATO membership.

Trending Topics

trending videos