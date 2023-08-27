Poland investigates hacking attack on state railway network

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
According to Polish media, the country's railways were the target of a hacking attack by Polish intelligence agencies. The Polish Press Agency (PAP) stated on Saturday that hackers broke into railway frequencies to disrupt traffic in the country's northwest during the course of the night.

